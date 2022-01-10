Akeredolu Solicits Support For Widows Of Fallen Heroes

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has called for generous support for widows and dependants of the fallen heroes as well as for those who are still alive but physically challenged.

Akeredolu described the sacrifices of military personnel and other security agencies in the country as the zenith of patriotism.

He stated that the security men signed away their lives, comfort and family bond to gladly defend the territorial integrity of the country

The governor made the call on Sunday at a church service commemorating the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Akure, the state capital.

He urged the people to give the support through the appeal fund emblem donation.