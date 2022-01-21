Alaafin Of Oyo’s Daughter Bags Best Graduating Student In Master’s Programme

Alaafin Of Oyo‘s Daughter Emerges Best Graduating Student In Master’s Programme.

Adedoja, one of the children of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Thursday bagged a master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

This is good news for the family as the Oba was so proud of his daughter.

The first-class monarch was present at the 52nd convocation of the university where his daughter emerged the Best Graduating Student in African and Diaspora Studies.

Princess Adeyemi graduated with distinction (4.63 CGPA).