All Aso Rock Visitors Must Undergo COVID-19 Test – Presidency

Everyone visiting the presidential villa in Abuja must undergo a COVID-19 test at the gate, the presidency has disclosed.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu who confirmed the development, said visitors will undergo rapid COVID tests which are designed to tell in a few minutes if someone is infected with the virus or not.

He noted that the decision became necessary due to the global spike in the rate of the COVID infections, especially the Omicron variant. The test which will be conducted at the entrance of the villa, is free of charge.

Shehu said;

“Yes, a new regime of COVID-19 regulation has been put in place for all visitors to the Villa, not for Governors alone.

“Every visitor to the Villa, not just those seeing the president, is now required to do a rapid test at the gate.

“The kits are freely issued so no one is required to make payment. This is purely temporary in view of the recent spike in cases, and will be removed any moment the situation abates. It’s a growing practice in government offices in many countries.

“Although some exceptions have been made for a few leaders in government coming from outside the Villa, they too are encouraged to do those tests.

“This policy has rightfully been justified following the discovery of COVID-19 positivity in some of those tested since the last few days of the practice.”