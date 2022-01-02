American Instagram Model, Tyger Booty Who Died Inside Hotel In Ghana Flew In From Nigeria – Ghana Police

American Instagram model, Tyger Booty flew in from Nigeria before she was found dead at a hotel in Ghana while visiting a billionaire.

According to Ghana police service, Booty reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival and was made to self-isolate at Ave Maria Hotel at South Legon, but she was picked up from isolation by her friends on December 6, 2021, before its conclusion.

According to Ghana police, Booty was then lodged at Rayporsh Hotel at Abelemkpe and attempted traveling back to Nigeria but couldn’t because she had visa issues. She reportedly returned to the hotel afterwards.

While the police await a full autopsy report, the US embassy has been notified of the death. It was also learnt that two persons are in police custody and helping with investigation.