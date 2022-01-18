Anambra businessman reportedly found dead in hotel room, private part missing

A young Nigerian businessman identified as Zubby More was discovered dead in a hotel room in Anambra state.

It was gathered that he lodged at the hotel on January 13 after he attended an event in Amichi. However, the circumstances surrounding his death have prompted his friends to call for a thorough investigation.

Advertisement

One of his friends, Nnaemeka Ikerionwu, in a Facebook post said that Zubby was reportedly found dead the next morning and the management of the hotel took him to the morgue without informing his family.

Ikerionwu further revealed that the family only got to know about the death when they launched a search when he didn’t return home the following day, and were told that he died in his hotel room and had been taken to a morgue.

The family went to the morgue and found out that his testicles were missing. They confronted the hotel staff and were told that the deceased died after he slipped on the bathroom tiles.