Annie Idibia Celebrate Stepson’s Birthday

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, who is married to Nigerian legend 2face, has turned to social media to wish her stepson a happy 16th birthday.

Many netizens gushed over Annie Idibia after she released a compilation video of herself and her stepson having sweet moments.

She captioned the video, describing her stepson as the man of the home and expressing her pride in him while praising him for being especially outstanding.

Annie described her stepson as a consummate gentleman who is very profound, intelligent, and peaceful, and she considers herself fortunate to have him call her mama.

