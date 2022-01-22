Annie Idibia Explains Why She Doesn’t Fly First Class

Annie Idibia, the wife of 2Baba Idibia, has boasted about her choice of seat on a plane.

The seasoned actress, who is also a mother of two, took to Instagram to explain why she chose First Class seats on an aircraft.

READ ALSO: Annie Idibia Slams Hypocrites Who Only Call Her ‘Ma’ In Her Presence

Advertisement

She wrote, “This is so true, Gosssh…whenever I think of travelling Eco isn’t an option. N that’s not pride.

More like driveeeee. So, I begin to plan, work my [email protected] out. Balance every. I always cut my coat according to my size. But naa.

My mindset never gonna be economy. Make I remain here till I earn it. Private/First/Biz Class/ or Nada”, she says.