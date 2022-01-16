Annie Idibia Slams Hypocrites Who Only Call Her ‘Ma’ In Her Presence

Annie Idibia, wife of legendary musician 2face, has condemned hypocrites and people who believe they are entitled to everything.

Annie Idibia warned that people should not call her ma, madam or mama in front of her and refer to her as Annie or she behind her in a post shared on Instagram story.

READ ALSO: Annie Idibia counts her blessings as she addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life

Advertisement

People should not abuse privileges, according to Annie Idibia, because no one owes them anything, including smiles, hugs, water, or money.

People should not be ungrateful or unfortunate enough to voice words that question what others have done for them, according to Annie Idibia.

See post below: