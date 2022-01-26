APC Has Not Zoned Presidential Ticket, Says Buni

According to Mai Mala Buni, national chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has neither assigned its presidential ticket nor national working committee (NWC) offices to any region or zones.

On Tuesday night, a list was shared on social media that claimed the APC has zoned its presidential ticket to the south and NWC slots to geopolitical zones.

Buni’s aide, Mamman Mohammed, quoted his principal as saying the list was bogus in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Yobe governor has encouraged the public to dismiss it, according to Mohammed, who added that it is “just a figment of the author’s imagination.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Ndudi Elumelu: Unlike APC, PDP Does Not Promise What It Can’t Deliver

“His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him,” he said.

“The chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the chairman and the party.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.

“Governor Buni urged the press to resist unverified stories and rumours, and to always verify all issues related to the party, assuring that the doors of the party are always open.”