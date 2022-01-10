Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Take A Stand, Challenge Evil – Osinbajo Charges Nigerians

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to take a stand and challenge evil as a mark of honour for the fallen heroes.

Osinbajo made the charge while speaking at the Interdenominational Church service held at the National Christian Centre Abuja as part of activities to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha at the event.

Prof. Osinbajo extolled the sacrificial courage of the men who laid down their lives to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.

He pointed out that the current administration prioritizes the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces.