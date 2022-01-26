Army Will Recruit Only The Best -Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya

Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, has stated that the Nigerian Army will only select the best individuals who are medically and physically fit.

He revealed this on Tuesday during a visit to the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre in Falgore, Kano State, where the 82 Regular Recruit Intake is currently being screened.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, stated this in a statement titled “Recruitment: Nigerian Army Will Only Recruit The Best – COAS.”

The statement read, “Lt Gen Yahaya charged the recruitment officers to leverage on the experience garnered from the previous recruitment exercises to improve upon the conduct of the ongoing recruitment and ensure that the goals of the exercise are not compromised.

“Gen Yahaya also assured them of equipping the centre with more training aids and facilities to further enhance training at the centre.

“The Director Manpower Planning, Maj Gen Umar Musa, while briefing the COAS, pointed out, that over 3,800 candidates are currently undergoing screening at the centre, adding that the main goal of the exercise is to recruit young and physically fit Nigerians to fill the manpower needs of the NA.

“The COAS also took a tour of the centre during which he inspected completed as well as ongoing projects at the centre. Gen Yahaya also interacted with the candidates and left them with some words of encouragement.”