As 2022 Resolution, Burna Boy Finally Ends Beef With Davido

Burna Boy Finally Ends Beef With Davido

The Grammy winner has finally spoken out about his rumored beef with Davido Adeleke, a fellow singer.

Burna said in an Instagram post that Davido wasn’t trying to compete with him in the game, but that their strained relationship was caused by other events.

He also stated that he has resolved all issues with Davido and that the two are currently on good terms.

In his words:

“For your information, I have no issues with David. We good now.

David wasn’t trying to 1 on 1 me but we figured it out. 2022 all of us must love ourselves by force. If not make we just kill ourselves. No middle again.

Forward ever backwards never. This is my last post of the year. God bless you all. Love Damini”.

See Posts Below: