Asari Dokubo: South-East Residents Obey Sit-At-Home Order Over Fear Of Being Killed

People in the south-east, according to Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), obey the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order out of fear of being killed.

IPOB had issued a sit-at-home order for every Monday in the south-east, however, it was lifted in September 2021.

During a Facebook live on Sunday, Dokubo accused IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu of forcing the closure of schools and businesses in the south-east.

People just obey the command because they are afraid of being killed, not because they love the IPOB leader, he continued.

“IPOB said Igbo people should not go about their business; they should no go to school. So, if we Igbos no longer go about our business and go to school, what else should we be doing? That’s why all the boys are going into fraud,” he said.

“If people sit at home, it is that they are afraid of you people. It is not because you people are powerful. They don’t know you people are nothing.

“People are afraid of being killed, that’s why they’ve continued to sit at home; not because they love Nnamdi Kanu. Why is there no sit-at-home in Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo? It is because the government of these places are saying ‘don’t ever come here’.

“Very soon, Igbos will come out and say ‘it is okay; our old women are starving; they can’t go to the farm, markets’. At Onitsha market, people are afraid of doing businesses because they are scared of being killed.”