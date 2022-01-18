ASUU, NMA Not Recognised Labour Unions, Says FG

The Nigerian Medical Association and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, as well as its affiliates, are not recognized labor unions in the public sector, according to the Federation’s Head of Civil Service, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

She also mentioned that the federal government was considering forming two new committees in the areas of education and health.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, were present at the start of the separate and joint meetings of the national public service negotiating councils.

The HoS said, “While you sit at plenary, I ask that among other crucial matters to be discussed, you are enjoined to note that Unions like the Nigeria Medical Association and the Academic Staff Union of Universities and their affiliates are not members of any recognized Labour Union in the Public Service and government is considering bringing the Health and Education Sectors to constitute two additional Councils, subject to recommendations emerging from the meetings.

“Sustaining industrial harmony in any sector of a country’s economy, including the public sector, is strategic and cardinal to national development. This is because there cannot be meaningful development in any country where the grievances of workers, who are the drivers of development, are ignored.

“In line with the principle and practice of collective bargaining, the government, particularly in recent times, has had to engage organised labour unions in constant dialogue. Thus, it is pleasing to note that such effort has not been in vain, as we can appreciate the evident harmonious industrial atmosphere in the country,” she partly said.