Austin Eguavoen’s children praise him on Twitter after Super Eagles AFCON defeat to Tunisia

Austin Eguavoen’s children have taken to Twitter to praise him after Super Eagles team which he led to the African Cup of Nation, crashed out following their 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

The Super Eagles Coach’s children stated that they are proud of him and also noted that he did a great job with the team in a short time.

Eguavoen was apppointed as Super Eagles interim technical director weeks to AFCON, following the sack of Franco-German Gernot Rohr.

He won the competition’s best group stage coach award for winning all of his 3 group stage matches.

