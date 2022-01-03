Autopsy Report Of Sylvester Oromoni Throws Kemi Olunloyo In The Mud

Sylvester Oromoni, a late 12-year-old student at Dowen College in Lagos, had his autopsy report made public.

He died of ‘acute lung injury from chemical poisoning in the context of blunt force,’ according to the autopsy.

Sylvester, as you may recall, died after being bullied by his peers at Dowen College.

Nigerians reacted angrily to the story, with high-profile replies a few weeks ago, demanding that justice be done.

The late student had a scalded upper lip, bruised flanks/back, acute stomach erosion, acute lung injury, cerebral oedema with elevated intracranial pressure, and an enlarged liver, according to the postmortem report signed by one Dr Clement Vhriterhire.

Take a look at the images below: