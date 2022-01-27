Bamidele Asks APC To Cancel Ekiti Primary Election, Says It Will Be Manipulated

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone the state’s primary poll set for Thursday.

On January 27, the party is set to choose its standard-bearer ahead of the June governorship election, which will be held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bamidele claimed in a statement that people on the primary election committee are aides to Ekiti governor Kayode Fayemi who are working to guarantee that Biodun Oyebanji, a governorship candidate, receives the party’s ticket.

The senator stated that the exercise will not be fair if the party goes ahead and conducts it.