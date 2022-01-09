Bandit Attacks In Zamfara ‘An Act Of Desperation’ – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken out in response to the recent bandit killings in Zamfara State.

The bandits’ actions, he said, were an “act of desperation.”

At least 58 people were killed, according to government officials, in the attacks, which began on Wednesday and lasted around 48 hours.

“The latest attacks on innocent people by escaping bandits in Zamfara is an act of desperation by mass murderers, who are now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity,” the President said in a statement on Saturday.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackling the monster of terrorism head-on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.

“I appeal for patience from the affected communities, even as I extend our deepest condolences to the survivors and the families of those killed. We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.

“HQ Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force HQ are working together to get rid of these callous criminals. We are acquiring more equipment to track down and eliminate all the criminal gangs that are subjecting innocent people to the reign of terror, including illegal imposition of taxes on the communities under siege.”