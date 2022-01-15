Bandits Kill Two, Injure Five Others In Niger Communities

In what will come across as a really startling development, some bandits attacked villages in Mashegu and Kontagora local government areas of Niger State, killed two persons and abducted five others.

According to a source, the bandits in large numbers, stormed five villages on Friday, operated for hours and rustled several cattle as the villagers fled their homes for safety.

A source who spoke to newsmen explained that 26 of his family cattle were rustled, stressing that the bandits first launched an attack on Tungan-Ru’a village in the morning, forcing villagers to flee their homes to Mashegu.

Advertisement

He said, “After attacking the first village, they divided themselves into two; one group went to attack Tungan-Maje village where they rustled cattle.”

He added that after the attack, they moved towards Mashegu, where they also entered the local government secretariat, saying that from there, they went to Kawo-Mashegu village where two people were killed, while four others were abducted and several cattle rustled.

He further explained that their children who took the cattle out for grazing had to run for their lives, adding that in the afternoon, they also attacked Tungan-Magaji village where several cattle were also taken away.

According to another source, the bandits after a few hours, called families of victims to demand ransom.

He explained that the villagers contributed N300,000 and two people were sent to deliver the ransom.

He said they collected the money and held the two persons who took the money to them too, stressing that presently, four persons were in their captivity.

The police spokesman in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as of press time.