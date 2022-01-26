Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrate Their Son As He Turns 1

Nigerian celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s son turned one on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The couple took to their Instagram pages where they penned notes to celebrate their son, Zaza.

According to Adesua, she recounted her journey through pregnancy as she marked her son’s birthday.

A year ago, God gave me the best gift ever. He placed the most precious jewel in my care.A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage and I’m still here only because he had his way,” she wrote.

It’s been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter. Hazaiah, the one who yahweh sees. Champ My joyful baby My funny baby My pacesetter After Jesus, You are the light of our lives I am so grateful to God for you Nations will rise and call you blessed Nations will come to your light and Kings to the brightness of your rising.”