BBNaija’s Omashola, Girlfriend Expecting First Child

BBNaija’s Omashola has taken to his Instagram to announce he is expecting a bundle of joy.

The star shared a scan of his baby saying he is happy to be a father.

Omashola said he thought his manhood was not working effectively all these years but he is happy to see a good result.

He recently proposed to his girlfriend underwater and it was a romantic one.

He captioned: “All this years I was thinking my pee pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start 🍾🎊💝”

Many of his fans and other celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the star.