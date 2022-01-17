BBNaija’s Tuoyo Grateful After Surviving Ghastly Car Accident

BBNaija’s Tuoyo has taken to his social media few minutes ago to appreciate God after surviving a car accident.

The star went on to share a video of how his car looks as he expresses shock.

He did not give details of how the accident happened but he said he thank God for life and everyone that was with him.

Tuoyo went on to pray nothing will will take anyone’s life.

On his Instagram stories, it looked like he was coming from a party.

Watch video below: