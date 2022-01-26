Be Transparent In Utilisation Of Budgetary Allocation, Malami Tells Judiciary

Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, has urged the judiciary to be transparent and accountable in the expenditure of funds granted to it in annual budgets.

He made this statement at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Justice Sector Summit 2022 in Abuja on Tuesday.

Malami stated that the judiciary must “open its own book” in the same way as the legislature and executive branch do.

Also Read: Lawan Charges Senators To Properly Monitor Implementation Of 2022 Budget

Advertisement

He urged the judiciary to live up to its responsibility and support initiatives that will bring the desired result in the administration of justice in the country.

The Justice Minister also spoke on the appointment of the judges, saying the extant Nigerian laws made the criteria for such appointment very clear.

He said to enhance the quality of the system, there has to be accommodation of merits for consideration as the basis for appointment.