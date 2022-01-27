Bella Shmurda Shares His Birth Story To Celebrate His Birthday

Bella Shmurda has taken to his Twitter to share his birth story as he celebrates birthday.

The Nigerian singer turns 25 today, Jan. 27.

Bella said he was born around 3am and his mum made him know that it was hard for her.

He tweeted: “I was born around 3am in the midnight, My mum said it was so hard for her but there was Goat outside the traditional hospital screaming meeeeeeehhh.

“Nd while it was doing that I was coming out slowly till I was born. The goat did not stop screaming at backyard of the hospital in ikorodu to be precise ita elewa wera street.”