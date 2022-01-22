Belonging To Biafra Is Not By Force – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that membership in Biafra will never be forced, but rather voluntary through a referendum.

In a statement issued by the party’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, the group stated that no tribe or nationality would be forced to join the republic.

However, it stated that such tribes must hold a referendum for their people to decide their fate in the Biafra struggle.

The group also denied reports that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s leader, drew the Biafra map, calling it fraudulent and intended to divide the group’s followers.