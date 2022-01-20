Besense And Lebrace Unveil Destiny Etiko As Brand Ambassador

Besense And Lebrace Unveils Destiny Etiko As New Ambassador

Destiny Etiko, a well-known actress, has secured her first brand endorsement for the year 2022. Goonite Hygiene Products (FZE), a reputable manufacturing company based in the Ibeju Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, unveiled her in a ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, yesterday, January 18th, 2022.

Destiny was chosen because of her taste for perfection and quality, according to John Jiang, the company’s managing director. Destiny’s role as a brand ambassador, according to the MD, will have a positive impact on the growth of their brands.

During her speech, Destiny Etiko expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the company’s brands ( Lebrace baby diapers and Besense Sanitary Pads).

She claims she will not relent in her role and will instead ensure that the brands are well represented across Nigeria.

She expressed herself “The trip to Goonite Hygiene’s advanced factory earlier this week was incredible. Goonite Hygiene is a reputable company with a solid reputation and a reputation for producing high-quality products.”

