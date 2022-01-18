Biggest Wedding In Africa Is About To Happen, Bobrisky Says As He Prepares To Get Married

Controversial Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has revealed plans to marry his affluent girlfriend.

Bobrisky recently stated that he has no plans to marry anytime soon, thus the new post on wedding planning comes as a surprise to many of his admirers.

Bobrisky wrote on his Instagram page that the biggest wedding in Africa is set to take place, and his partner is also wealthy.

He wrote: “The no 1 most biggest wedding in Africa is about to happen, my husband to be is fucking rich too. Imagine d both couple are billionaires d wedding go bad. It’s a destination wedding thou! @iamdencia we are coming to ur city girl @iamdencia you are my mother o be ready mummy”

