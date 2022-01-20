Tension As Bird Flu Hits Kaduna Poultry Farms

There is an outbreak of bird flu, avian influenza, in three local government areas of Kaduna state, leaving poultry birds in danger.

The Kaduna State Government said the disease was threatening an estimated population of 107, 807 birds in farms in three local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Agriculture, Ibrahim Hussaini, who disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Poultry Farmers Association, said the affected local government areas where the farms were located are Chikun, Igabi and Lere.

The Commissioner, represented by the Director of Veterinary and Livestock Services in the ministry, Pakachi Zakariya, noted that the tests were conducted by the National Research Veterinary Institute.

He added that three farms have been depopulated and decontaminated while the result for the fourth farm was being awaited.