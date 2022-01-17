Bisi Alimi Celebrates Birthday 47th Birthday

Gay activist, Bisi Alimi is over the moon as he turns a year older today.

The star am adorable picture of himself stating he can not believe he started the journey 47 years ago.

He is a Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out on television.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: The love of your life might be a man – Bisi Alimi tells men fasting & praying for a wife

Apart from sexual rights advocacy, Alimi has also organised protests against UK policies that are capable of inciting racial prejudice.

He founded Bisi Alimi Foundation in 2015 to accelerate social acceptance for LGBT in Nigeria.

Well is his 47th birthday and the star cannot be more excited.

See post below: