Blessing CEO Flaunts Gifts From Lover

Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, also known as Blessing CEO, a controversial and acclaimed relationship therapist, has turned to social media to flaunt the gifts she supposedly received as a new year’s present from her lover. She received an iPhone 13, an HP laptop, designer glasses, and perfumes, according to Okoro Blessing.

Blessing Okoro, on the other hand, took to another social media platform to announce that she will be giving away her old iPhone 12.

“One loyal fan will go home with my I phone 12 pro max. First make sure you have a business. Click the link on my bio and subscribe to my YouTube channel. Suggest how I choose the winner . This phone brought me good luck so I will pass my good luck to someone.” She wrote, sharing side by side photos of both phones.

See Post Below: