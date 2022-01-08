Bobrisky Apologises After Asking Oba Of Benin To Marry Him

Bobrisky has taken to social media to tender a public apology to Benin people after slamming him for asking the revered Oba of Benin to come and marry him.

The star announces her arrival to Benin City for an event by interior designer Ehi Ogbebor.

The cross-dresser arrived yesterday and as he was being driven in a convoy, he made a video where he was showing his excitement for being in the city.

While speaking, he hailed himself as a “pretty woman” and then mentioned that the Oba should come and marry him.

”The queen is here. We are here to disturb Benin. Oba of Benin, Bob don enter o. Come and marry me Oba. ”

Well, the people of Benin did not find the statement funny as they threatened they were going to attack him if they see him.

He was forced to make another video apologizing for his comment.

Watch the apology video below..