Bobrisky Reveals Plan To Get Married Soon

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has announced his intention to marry the love of his life.

According to the controversial crossdresser who claimed to be marrying a billionaire, the wedding will take place this year in grand style.

As he puts it: “The no 1 most biggest wedding in Africa is about to happen, my husband to be is fucking rich too. Imagine d both couple are billionaires d wedding go bad. It’s a destination wedding thou! @iamdencia we are coming to ur city girl 😂

@iamdencia you are my mother o be ready mummy 😂”.