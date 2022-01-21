Bobrisky Reveals Plans For Breast Implants Surgery To Attract Men That’ll Spend On Him

Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has hinted at using false silicone boobs when he revealed plans to have a breast implant.

In one Instagram post, Bobrisky, who regularly dressed up as a woman, stated he would have another operation in March because he wanted to be a bad bitch.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky Begs Nigerian Billionaires To Patronize Her In 2022

Advertisement

The cross dresser stated he wants guys to spend money on him, which is one of the main reasons he wants a breast implant, and that his jawline needs to be modified.

See post below: