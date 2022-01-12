Bobrisky Shares His Rate Card For 2022

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to his social media to reveal his rate card for the year 2022.

In 2021, the star has made it known that he is ready for 2022 and he is definitely lacking behind.

Bobrisky stated that he is ready for any business and has opened door for so many good things into his life.

Well, he has released how much he will be charging for any job he gets this year.

He tells his fans to take their time to read through as he is here to make money and ignore noise makers this 2022.

Bobrisky wrote: “Take ur time and go through my Instagram rate card. 2022 make money and ignore noise makers . Have a great daySend email to my management for urgent reply

bobriskybfa@gmail.com”