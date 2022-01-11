Bobrisky Throws Shade At Tonto Dikeh As He Reveals Plans For 2022

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, has made a sly jab at his former best friend Tonto Dikeh.

This is coming a few days after Tonto Dikeh swore never to revisit her feud with Bobrisky, stating she would not tackle anything that won’t pay her bills in 2022.

In what appears to be a response, Bobrisky said on his Instagram page a few hours ago that his attention is expensive and that he will not be giving anyone his attention this year.

Bobrisky pledged that rather than ranting openly with anyone, he would choose to deal with the person in a low-key manner.

See post below: