BREAKING: Buhari Orders Massive Military Operation In Niger State

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military to respond “robustly” to incidences of killings and kidnappings in Niger State, as well as to put strategic objectives into effect through the use of force.

In a statement issued Sunday, Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, stated that the President conveyed the direction to the Defense Headquarters.

He claimed that as Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces, President Buhari had launched a major military operation in Niger State, which had been subjected to continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing war zones in the country’s northwest and northeast.

Also Read: Redouble Your Efforts, Stop Terrorism Now, Wike Tells Buhari

Advertisement

In his message to the government and people of Niger State, President Buhari said, “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the State following recent security incidents.”

The President restated that security was a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies “can we defeat the problems finally”.

“The Federal Government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” said the President in the statement titled “President Buhari Sets the Ball Rolling for a Big Military Operation in Niger State”.