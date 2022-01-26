BREAKING: Bukola Saraki Joins 2023 Presidential Race





Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that he will be contesting for President in 2023, according to a report by TheNation.

This comes as former National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi, Senate Chip Whip Orji Kalu and former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha have all declared a similar interest.

The former Kwara Governor said he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

Saraki, born on December 19th, 1962, is the son of Second Republic Senator, late Olusola Saraki.

On his official Facebook page, Saraki said: “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE!”