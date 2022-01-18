BREAKING: Buni Announces Feb 26 As APC Convention Date

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who also serves as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has set February 26, 2022, as the date for the ruling party’s convention.

Buni made the announcement on Tuesday at the APC Progressive Women Conference in Abuja.

The governor asked women to turn out in large numbers and run for office in the upcoming “national convention” scheduled for February 26th, 2022.

He said that the party discovered it has over 40 million members during the revalidation exercise last year.

Buni believes that this puts the APC in a strong position to win the national elections in 2023.