BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Pleads Not Guilty To Treasonable Felony Charges

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested on a 15-count treasonable criminal charge.

The IPOB leader pleaded not guilty when the accusations were read to him on Wednesday.

The Federal Government had filed fresh terrorism charges against the detained IPOB leader before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Consequently, the action increased the initial counts against him from seven to 15.

But during his trial on Tuesday which was held amid heavy security presence, Kanu objected to the fresh charges.