BREAKING: Petrol Price Increase Will Push More Nigerians Into Poverty – Abdulsalami

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) has warned against increasing petrol prices at the pump.

Nigerians are about to pay more for gasoline, thanks to the National Economic Council’s (NEC) proposal that the pump price is set at N302 per litre.

However, the former Head of State warned against such a step during the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

NEC, chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, made the recommendation in November 2021.

This is reportedly part of government’s plan to fully deregulate the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and eliminate monthly subsidy payments with provisions to ensure fair competition in the market.