BREAKING: Shoot Dead Any Prison Attackers, Aregbesola Orders Officers

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has ordered prisons officers to shoot dead anybody who attempts to attack any correctional centre in the country.

The minister gave this order while inspecting the facility at the Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan.

He said the officer must make it impossible for anyone to penetrate the facility because it is a red zone.

Aregbesola said any attack on any correctional centre is an attack on the state and such must never be allowed again.

The minister said any attempt to attack correctional centres should be a suicide attempt and perpetrators must not be allowed to live to tell the story.

He said, “The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility. Make this facility impregnable.

“It is a red zone, dangerous zone. Whoever attempts to breach the security here is already dead. He must not live to tell the story. Other people will tell his or her story.

“Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don’t shoot to injure, shoot to kill. Don’t shoot to disable, shoot to kill.

“This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people.

“We will do our best regarding your welfare to ensure effective service. I must commend your work for not recording any case of COVID-19 in your facility.

“But most importantly, you must be effective in preventing the penetration of this facility. You must have the capacity to repel viciously any attempt to penetrate this facility.”