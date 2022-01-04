Bride Abducted At Pastor’s House Few Hours To Her Wedding In Plateau

A bride-to-be identified as Farmatof Paul has been abducted by suspected kidnappers, few hours to her wedding in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Farmat was abducted on Sunday, January 2, at the residence of her pastor where she had gone to pass the night before her wedding, being the practice of the church.

Farmat and Zaphaniah Kosom Bokkos’ wedding ceremony was expected to hold at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Christ Apostolic Church in Ngyong district at the local government.

A source close to the church told the publication that the gunmen stormed the pastor’s house at about 10:45 pm and abducted only the bride, leaving the pastor and his family members unhurt.

The source further disclosed that those who carried out the act spoke in Fulani language throughout the operation which lasted for ten minutes, adding that the incident has been reported to the Divisional Police headquarters in the local government.

According to him, all arrangements and preparations for the wedding slated for today (Monday) have been put on hold while the groom has gone into seclusion.



“As I am talking to you, the groom is yet to come to terms with the reality. There are different insinuations to the incident, it is a hopeless situation. Both the church and the family are eagerly waiting for a call from the kidnappers,” he said.