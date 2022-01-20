Buhari Begs National Assembly To Pass Anti-Loot, Whistleblower, Witness Bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly to request that three bills – the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Whistle Blower Bill, and the Witness Protection Bill – be passed as soon as possible.

Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, and Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, read Buhari’s letter in plenary on Wednesday in their respective chambers.

The President wrote, “I write to inform you that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria participated in the 9th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption held from December 13 to 17, 2021, at the International Conference Centre in Egypt.

“At the session, the international community expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s efforts in the fight against corruption; reaffirming Nigeria’s rating as a leader in Africa in the areas of developing structures for recovery, repatriation and disposal of proceeds of crime.

“In the light of this, and the need to continue to increase Nigeria’s global profile, I hereby request that the National Assembly kindly consider and eventually pass the best possible version of the following bills: the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Whistle Blower Bill and the Witness Protection Bill.

“Whilst anticipating the House of Representatives’ expeditious consideration of these submissions, please accept, Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”