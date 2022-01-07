Buhari: I’m Not Expecting Appreciation After 2023 — But I Hope Nigerians Say I Did My Best

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he does not “expect any appreciation” from Nigerians after the end of his presidency.

On Thursday, Buhari spoke with NTA in an interview.

“What else can I do for this country?” the president remarked, adding that he has been involved in administration in various positions in the country over the years and has given his “best” to Nigeria.

He went on to say that he hopes Nigerians will recognize that when his presidency expires in 2023, he served to the “best” of his abilities.

“I’ve been a governor, a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?” Buhari said.

“I’ve given my best, and I hope after I leave, Nigerians will reflect. I’m not expecting any appreciation but what I’m expecting is for Nigerians to say this man has done his best. That’s what I’m expecting from Nigerians.”