Buhari Is Committed To Nigeria’s Progress, Says Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to get things done right, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and he is fully devoted to the people’s and country’s progress.

On Tuesday, he made this statement when he hosted a team from the Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON) in the Presidential Villa, led by their President, Dame Mary Asibi Gonsum.

Prof. Osinbajo emphasized the Buhari administration’s commitment to ensure the country’s smooth running. “One thing is certain,” he said, “the president is determined to guarantee that things are done correctly.”

“That is a genuine commitment. He has spent most of his life in public service at various levels. One thing that is evident is that if there is anyone committed to the progress of this country, he is.”