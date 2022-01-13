Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension ‘Because Elections Are Here’ – Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has stated that the lifting of the Twitter suspension in Nigeria by the Federal Government was due to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Omokri said this via a series of tweets on his page on Thursday, claiming that Nigeria lost $750 million because of the Twitter ban.

He tweeted, “$750 million. In case you are wondering, that is exactly what Nigeria lost in 222 days of banning Twitter.

“So, if anybody is telling you that Nigeria won with the #TwitterBan, ask them to tell you what exactly Nigeria won. Nigeria lost big time!

“The claim that Twitter agreed to allow Buhari’s junta regulate Twitter users in Nigeria is as fakes as Buhari’s integrity.

“The expectation that Twitter would move from Ghana to Nigeria will never happen. Twitter did not beg. Buhari bulged because elections are here!”