Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To Shonekan’s Family In Lagos (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the family of late Chief Ernest Shonekan, the Head of the Interim National Government during the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, on Thursday, January 13.

President Buhari was accompanied to the Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi residence of the late Shonekan by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun and Yobe State counterparts, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mai Mala Buni.

President Buhari and his entourage, who arrived at Shonekan’s house around 4:40pm were received by members of the late Shonekan family.

Advertisement

President Buhari, who was on a one-day presidential visit to Ogun State to commission some projects by Governor Dapo Abiodun administration, stopped in Lagos on his way to Abuja and spent some time to commiserate with the late Shonekan’s family. He sympathized with the family over the demise of the former Head of the Interim National Government.

Shonekan was in office between August 26 and November 17, 1993 after General Babangida stepped aside as military president.

See Photos Below;