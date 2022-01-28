Buhari: Security Situation In North-West Has Overwhelmed Me

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his dissatisfaction with the security situation in the north-west.

On Thursday, Buhari delivered a speech in the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.

While the situation in the north-east and south-south has improved since he took office, the president noted the issues in the north-west are a different story.

Buhari, on the other hand, stated that he has ordered the military and other security services not to spare any criminal who poses a threat to Nigerians’ peace and safety.

“Every day, we are worried about what is happening in the north-west. When we came, if Nigerians are to be fair to us, they know the condition in the north-east and the south-south, but what is happening now in the north-west is what has honestly overwhelmed me,” Buhari said.

“The same people, the same culture, killing each other, stealing each other’s property. We are going to do our best and the military and law enforcement agencies have been given a clear order that they shouldn’t spare any bandit or terrorist.

“We are going to hand over a secure country better than we inherited it.”