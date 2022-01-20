Buhari Should Waste No Time To Sign Amended Electoral Bill, Says Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as soon as possible.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, he made the announcement.

Recall that President Buhari declined assent to the bill over the direct primaries clause.

Members of the National Assembly took a decisive step on Wednesday in response to the President’s rejection of the bill and appeals from various individuals and organisations to take action.

While members of the Senate and House of Representatives surrendered to pressure to include the indirect option as a third way to hold primaries, lawmakers in the upper chamber included consensus as a third option.

In his reaction, Fayose believes President Buhari is fond of giving excuses for refusing to sign bills passed by lawmakers.

“Now that the National Assembly has done the right thing, he (Buhari) should waste no time at assenting to the bill and let the process have enough time to adjust,” the former governor said.

If President Buhari refuses to sign the document again after the National Assembly re-amends the document, Fayose stated that Nigerians would suspect that there was more to his action.