Buhari Signs Bills Establishing Adeyemi University Of Education

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to a bill to establish the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo State.

The bill was sponsored by the member representing Ondo East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Abiola Makinde.

With the president’s assent, it repeals the law establishing Adeyemi Federal College of Education, upgrading it to the status of a university.

Titled: “An Act to establish the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo for the promotion and development of teachers’ education, make comprehensive provisions for management and administration of the University and for related matters,” it was signed into law by the president on December 23, 2021.

It was passed by the House of Representatives on July 23, 2021 and also by the Senate on October 13, 2021.